Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to celebrate Black History Month
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will hold a special program at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the hospital auditorium to celebrate Black History Month.

Speakers Joseph Ruffolo, president and CEO of the hospital; Alicia Scott, nurse practitioner at the hospital; Cynthia Jones, chief educational administrator at Niagara Falls High School; and Celestine Booze, co-pastor of Potter’s House Christian Community Church, will focus on the theme, “Black Health and Wellness.”

The program also will feature prayer and song from hospital staff, followed by light refreshments.

