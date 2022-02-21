Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to celebrate Black History Month

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will hold a special program at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the hospital auditorium to celebrate Black History Month.
Speakers Joseph Ruffolo, president and CEO of the hospital; Alicia Scott, nurse practitioner at the hospital; Cynthia Jones, chief educational administrator at Niagara Falls High School; and Celestine Booze, co-pastor of Potter’s House Christian Community Church, will focus on the theme, “Black Health and Wellness.”
The program also will feature prayer and song from hospital staff, followed by light refreshments.
Tags
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.