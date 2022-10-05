Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center extending hours for visiting patients

Visiting hours are getting longer at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

In an announcement Wednesday, hospital administrators said patients now can be seen from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. In the Behavioral Health Unit, hours are 1 to 2 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m. daily.

Exceptions for times outside of regular visiting hours may be allowed for patients in labor or delivery, pediatric patients, patients having a same-day surgical procedure, emergency department patients, patients with special needs and those in end-of-life situations.

All visitors must be at least 12 years old and must wear an approved face covering, the announcement noted. Anyone diagnosed with Covid-19 or another illness or those with symptoms of an illness will not be allowed to visit.