Niagara Falls Memorial infectious disease chief was practically raised to fight a pandemic

The Niagara County Health Department had good and bad pandemic news to share on Wednesday.
It reported a mere three positive coronavirus test results in the entire county from the previous day.
It also reported two deaths.
“Inpatient treatment still is a challenge,” said Dr. Rajinder Bajwa, chief of infectious disease and infection prevention at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
Last spring and summer, the health department reported no deaths on many days, though positive virus case counts were much higher. Daily death counts sometimes spiked into the double digits during the second pandemic peak last winter.
Persistent reports of a daily death or two continue to signal that the pandemic remains a threat to those in the region, particularly those with other health conditions who are unvaccinated.
Bajwa sees this play out on the S3 wing of Niagara Falls Memorial, where a pair of patients with Covid-19 who had not been vaccinated were being treated at midweek and, in the 11-bed intensive care unit, a patient has remained since April 20, a week after his first of two doses of the mRNA vaccine.
Covid-19 deaths in Niagara County have occurred elsewhere during the last two weeks. The last patient to die at Falls Memorial, on May 19, also was unvaccinated.
Made for the job
To be sure, pandemic-related challenges have improved greatly in recent weeks, especially compared with the early months and the deadly second regional peak before, during and after the holidays.
“Those were the months where we had significant inpatient admissions and associated mortality,” said Bajwa, 44, who has led pandemic infectious control response at the independently run hospital since Covid-19 became a threat.
He was practically born and raised for the position he has held in the Falls since 2013, after he finished his medical studies.
He grew up on a farm in the northern Indian province of Punjab, where good health meant mostly focusing on preventing communicable diseases that include cholera, foodborne illnesses and Hepatitis A.
Bajwa contracted malaria as a child. He experienced shakes, body aches, and “the bitter taste of quinine,” he wrote in a Falls Memorial newsletter after he was hired.
After medical school in his native country, he came to the U.S. in 2008 for a three-year internal medicine residency at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. He arrived in Buffalo in 2011 for a two-year fellowship in infectious diseases.
His work at Falls Memorial started with the establishment of the medical center’s Infectious Disease and Prevention Program. His wife, Dr. Simmanjeet Mangat, directs primary care with Falls Memorial. The couple live on Grand Island with their 10-year-old son, Bikram.
“Memorial has given us love,” Bajwa said.
Before the pandemic, most of his career involved treating complicated bone, wound and lung infections, as well as Hepatitis C and HIV. He also provided expertise for prevention of central line infections and treatment of Methicillin resistant Staphylococcus aureus, or MRSA, and Clostridium difficile, or C-diff. He and pharmacist Amy Wojciechowski, medical center infection prevention coordinator, also tweaked infectious control measures on the hospital campus, which includes the Schoellkopf skilled nursing home, as well as related outpatient facilities in and around the city.
“Infection prevention has always been an important job,” Bajwa said, “but Covid brought it to the forefront.”
Addressing the threat
The medical center Infection Prevention Committee – which included representatives from almost all departments, including facilities management – met monthly before the global pandemic started in early 2020.
By the end of that January, Falls Memorial was conducting mandatory screenings for Covid-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, for anyone who had visited China in preceding weeks.
Patients sickened by the virus began to show up in mid-March, when the Infection Committee began meeting at 8 a.m. daily, including weekends. That lasted almost a year. It often took an hour or two to discuss the latest federal, state and county treatment and prevention guidelines and regulations, then update staff training and patient treatment protocols.
Bajwa started his workday at least an hour beforehand, poring over emails and websites for the latest updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, New York State Department of Health, Infectious Disease Society of America and elsewhere.
N95 masks and other personal protective equipment, used rarely with patients, became a necessity. Staff feared shortages, which Bajwa and others worked to fill as they went about their front-line work and took whatever steps they could to keep patients, themselves and loved ones safe.
“Everybody was changing before entering their houses,” Bajwa said. “Now we know that surface transmission is very, very uncommon.”
Bajwa spends much of his clinical time these days on Covid-prevention, as well as with the hospitalist team on the third-floor S3 wing, particularly the nine rooms that feature large windows and glass doors that face the nursing station. Patients with suspected or confirmed cases of Covid-19 are treated there. All those who enter continue to wear an N95 or surgical mask, a plastic shield, gloves, a gown and shoe covers.
“We have to keep the rooms closed,” Bajwa said on an April 23 visit during the third, and smallest, peak in regional cases. Seven patients were hospitalized in those rooms; another was in ICU.
Bajwa and infectious disease physicians at regional hospitals said that month – when vaccines became available for all New Yorkers 16 and older – that almost all patients hospitalized have been unvaccinated.
Regional infectious control specialists have collaborated through much of the pandemic, including during weekly conference calls. Bajwa helped assure that Niagara Falls Memorial became part of studies involving convalescent plasma, remdesivir and other emergency authorized treatments.
“They require a lot of time and effort and for a community hospital are a challenge,” he said, but they have benefited patients.
Better – but not perfect
Pandemic numbers subsided by this time last year at Falls Memorial and the rest of the region. They returned with a fury in late fall. The hospital handled 140 Covid cases from November through February; 30 people died, Bajwa said.
The hospital had as many as 26 Covid patients a day during that time, which took up roughly one in four acute-care beds outside its mental health unit. Patients on ventilators overwhelmed the ICU on some days and had to be treated on S3, he said.
Bajwa and others are buoyed by lower case numbers, climbing vaccination rates and better treatments.
“When I go into a patient's room who is Covid positive, after coming out I dispose of my PPE in the proper manner, wash my hands nicely and then move on,” Bajwa said. “The prevalence of disease is so much less in the community that it is highly unlikely that we're going to get it from taking care of the patient.”
Those on the leading edges of health care have begun to focus on the most common personal differences and objections when it comes to hesitancy as the worldwide vaccine supply grows.
The threat to the public remains, especially for those who have yet to be infected or vaccinated. University at Buffalo researchers reported last month that all major variants of concern now circulate in the region, including those more transmissible than the original virus.
The measles transmission rate is the highest on a worldwide index of known infectious diseases, with the ability of one person to transmit it to as many as 15 others who do not have immunity.
One person with seasonal influenza generally infects up to people. The Covid-19 infection rate is about twice that, according to Medscape, an online medical publication.
Bajwa has seen how that kind of transmissibility can play out, including in his native India, where vaccine availability is limited.
Fewer than half of Niagara County residents have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the CDC, and 62% of adults have received at least one dose.
It’s slightly higher for hospital staff. “We would like to increase that,” Bajwa said.
He is more pleased by steps hospital workers have taken to limit virus transmission.
Of 6,667 virus tests administered to staff, 212 were positive. Nobody died from Covid-19. Tests Falls Memorial administered to the public had a positive rate roughly twice as high.
“We did not have any employee we can establish got infected taking care of a patient,” Bajwa said. “That has been a big achievement for our infection prevention program. Employees who got an infected almost exclusively got the virus from the community.”
Falls Memorial also started using monoclonal antibodies last November to treat those who test positive with the new coronavirus and are most at risk for hospitalization and death. More than 300 people have used its infusion center. Only five among the first half were hospitalized, three for non-Covid maladies. An elderly woman with a complex medical history died.
“Outpatient-wise,” Bajwa said, “I think we have a decent treatment.”
Bajwa is pleased with the way the Niagara County Health Department, Falls Memorial and other county hospitals have worked together to provide more vaccine clinics in more places to further lower Covid-19 case numbers.
“Everybody in health care has worked overtime,” he said. “They have sacrificed a lot in the past year.”
