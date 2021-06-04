Niagara Falls Memorial infectious disease chief was practically raised to fight a pandemic

Bajwa started his workday at least an hour beforehand, poring over emails and websites for the latest updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, New York State Department of Health, Infectious Disease Society of America and elsewhere.

N95 masks and other personal protective equipment, used rarely with patients, became a necessity. Staff feared shortages, which Bajwa and others worked to fill as they went about their front-line work and took whatever steps they could to keep patients, themselves and loved ones safe.

“Everybody was changing before entering their houses,” Bajwa said. “Now we know that surface transmission is very, very uncommon.”

Bajwa spends much of his clinical time these days on Covid-prevention, as well as with the hospitalist team on the third-floor S3 wing, particularly the nine rooms that feature large windows and glass doors that face the nursing station. Patients with suspected or confirmed cases of Covid-19 are treated there. All those who enter continue to wear an N95 or surgical mask, a plastic shield, gloves, a gown and shoe covers.

“We have to keep the rooms closed,” Bajwa said on an April 23 visit during the third, and smallest, peak in regional cases. Seven patients were hospitalized in those rooms; another was in ICU.