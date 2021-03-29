 Skip to main content
Niagara Falls Memorial hires 100-plus temps to staff mass vaccination site
Niagara Falls Memorial vaccine workers

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center workers pose at the Covid-19 mass vaccination site in the Conference and Events Center in the Falls. 

 Photo courtesy of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center provides much of the staffing for a Covid-19 mass vaccination site in the Falls – so much so that it needed to hire more than 100 temporary workers, spokesman Patrick J. Bradley said Monday.

The state-run site in the Conference and Events Center, 101 Old Falls St., opened March 19.

Nonclinical medical center employees are being used to welcome and register vaccine patients, verify their appointments and guide them through the process.

Clinical volunteers delivering the actual shots and monitor those who have received it. Vaccinated patients are required to remain in a designated area with socially distanced seating for 15 minutes after receiving their shots to make sure they don't have a harmful reaction to the vaccine.

"I’m proud but not surprised by the way our team is meeting the challenge," Memorial President and CEO Joseph A. Ruffolo said. Memorial also has helped organize pop-up vaccination clinics in the Falls.

