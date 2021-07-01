Niagara Falls Memorial care managers join nurses' union contract

Care managers at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center's Health Home program have agreed to be added to an existing union contract that includes the medical center's nurses.

The 39 workers are now covered by a contract that expires May 31. They received a new wage scale and a 2% pay raise as of Jan. 1, with access to the training and upgrading fund operated by Local 1199, Service Employees International Union, United Healthcare Workers East.

The June 23 contract was the first ever for the workers at Health Home, which a medical center spokeswoman said is a coordinated care management program for Medicaid-eligible patients with chronic conditions. It provides services such as family support, post-hospitalization follow-up, and referrals to community and social support agencies.

