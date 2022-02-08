Niagara Falls Memorial announces $2.4 million MRI center

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center announced plans Tuesday for a new $2.4 million magnetic resonance imaging center.

The MRI center will be a newly constructed building on the hospital's 10th Street campus.

The John R. Oishei Foundation has made a $400,000 grant to Memorial's effort to purchase a 3T MRI machine for the planned building, the first of its kind in Niagara County.

Memorial's announcement said the MRI facility will enable the medical center to keep up with the community's needs.

The location "will allow for immediate access to advanced imaging for our in-house, emergency department, Heart Center and Oncology Center patients without the need to transport a patient to another site, with the associated delay in diagnosis," said Dr. Mark Perry, chief of diagnostic imaging at Memorial.

Perry said outpatients also will benefit from having a "state of the art" MRI unit at Memorial, as will the medical center's sports medicine, orthopedic and bariatric surgeries and advanced stroke programs.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.