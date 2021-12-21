Niagara Falls mayor says new moratorium allows city to shut down outdoor cryptocurrency complex

The close of business Monday was set as a deadline for the submission, but the deadline was not met, the mayor said.

Thus, he said, the moratorium will affect U.S. Bitcoin's outdoor operations.

Restaino said it will not affect Blockfusion LLC, a company operating a cryptocurrency mining business inside the former Niagara Generation power plant on Frontier Avenue, under the name of North East Data LLC.

U.S. Bitcoin chief operating officer Asher Genoot did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday, nor did his landlord, the owner of the DuPont plant, local businessman Jon Williams.

In a November interview, Williams told The Buffalo News, "I met with the tenant and told the tenant that they need to get into compliance with the city, whatever the ordinances are, and I met with the city and told the mayor that whatever cooperation they need from us as the landlord, we're going to give it to them. If the tenant's not going to comply, the tenant's going to have to deal with the consequences."

Councilman William D. Kennedy II voted against the moratorium, saying he felt it was unnecessary, since there are only two active cryptocurrency companies in Niagara Falls. He also said the city has become too dependent on moratoriums and special Council meetings on key issues.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.