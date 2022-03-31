 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Niagara Falls man faces life in prison over sexual assault charges
A 32-year-old Niagara Falls man pleaded not guilty Thursday to an indictment that could bring him five life sentences if he is convicted as charged.

Gregory M. Pearson is charged with five counts of predatory sexual assault against a child.

The incidents, involving a girl under the age of 13, occurred in the Falls between April 2020 and June 2021, Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Robert A. Zucco said.

Zucco told County Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek that the investigation began in February after a Child Protective Services referral to Niagara Falls police.

Wojtaszek allowed Pearson to remain free on a $100,000 bail bond he posted in Niagara Falls City Court.

