Niagara Falls man arrested in fatal March 10 shooting

A 23-year-old Niagara Falls man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting March 10 in front of RayMart, 925 Pine Ave., Kristen Cavalleri of the Office of the Mayor of Niagara Falls announced in a statement.

Cavalleri said Dontrez Johnson of Niagara Falls was caught by Niagara Falls Police detectives and the U.S. Marshal Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Johnson was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the shooting of Jermaine Reynolds, 46, of Niagara Falls, who was shot in the leg and succumbed to his injuries on March 19 while at Erie County Medical Center.

Johnson was taken into custody at 632 7th St. in Niagara Falls without incident and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Niagara Falls City Court.

