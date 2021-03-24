 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Niagara Falls man arrested in fatal March 10 shooting
0 comments

Niagara Falls man arrested in fatal March 10 shooting

Support this work for $1 a month

A 23-year-old Niagara Falls man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting March 10 in front of RayMart, 925 Pine Ave., Kristen Cavalleri of the Office of the Mayor of Niagara Falls announced in a statement.

Cavalleri said Dontrez Johnson of Niagara Falls was caught by Niagara Falls Police detectives and the U.S. Marshal Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Johnson was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the shooting of Jermaine Reynolds, 46, of Niagara Falls, who was shot in the leg and succumbed to his injuries on March 19 while at Erie County Medical Center.

Johnson was taken into custody at 632 7th St. in Niagara Falls without incident and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Niagara Falls City Court. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: During pandemic, Buffalo's pre-K enrollment plummets by 45%

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News