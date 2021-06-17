 Skip to main content
Niagara Falls, Lockport restore July 4 fireworks
Fireworks over Niagara Falls

Fireworks and a colorful illuminations launched from within the Niagara Gorge over Niagara Falls in 2019.

 James P. McCoy / News file photo

In another sign of a return to normal life in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the cities of Niagara Falls and Lockport have scheduled July 4 fireworks shows.

Both cities canceled their fireworks last year because of the pandemic.

Niagara Falls will fire off its fireworks at dusk in Hyde Park. This is the first of many city activities that will return, Mayor Robert M. Restaino said.

Lockport will use the North Park Junior High School athletic field as a launching site for the show that in the past has drawn thousands to nearby Outwater Park.

Lockport also has decided to reopen the Community Pool in Outwater Park, which was closed last summer. Niagara Aquatics Club is to operate the pool for the city.

However, there will be no fireworks in North Tonawanda this year. A spokesman for Mayor Arthur G. Pappas said the fireworks were cut from this year's budget because of the uncertainty over whether they would be allowed.

