Niagara Falls library to build telehealth booths for customer use

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, doctors have increasingly relied on video conferences to meet with patients, but that is no help to those who lack computers.

The Niagara Falls Public Library announced it will build two soundproof booths in the next two to three weeks, equipped with computers, cameras and microphones for telehealth visits and other video calls.

A $28,937 grant from the National Institutes of Health's National Library of Medicine will fund the project at the main library, 1425 Main St.

According to census data, about 20% of Falls residents have no computer, and 30% of the city's population lacks broadband access.

One of the pods will have room for one person, and the other booth will accommodate two people in case a patient needs assistance during a telehealth appointment.

"Our partnership is doing what libraries do: filling the role of community empowerment engine," Niagara Falls Library Executive Director Sarah Potwin said. "We aim to build our citizens up by giving access to betterment."

The grant also paid for a one-year subscription to Gale Health and Wellness, an online database of medical journals and other resources.

