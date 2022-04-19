 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Niagara Falls library to build telehealth booths for customer use

  • Updated
  • 0
1000934421 Unloved buildings kirkham

Niagara Falls Public Library, 1425 Main St., Niagara Falls.

 Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News file photo
Support this work for $1 a month

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, doctors have increasingly relied on video conferences to meet with patients, but that is no help to those who lack computers.

The Niagara Falls Public Library announced it will build two soundproof booths in the next two to three weeks, equipped with computers, cameras and microphones for telehealth visits and other video calls.

A $28,937 grant from the National Institutes of Health's National Library of Medicine will fund the project at the main library, 1425 Main St.

According to census data, about 20% of Falls residents have no computer, and 30% of the city's population lacks broadband access.

One of the pods will have room for one person, and the other booth will accommodate two people in case a patient needs assistance during a telehealth appointment.

"Our partnership is doing what libraries do: filling the role of community empowerment engine," Niagara Falls Library Executive Director Sarah Potwin said. "We aim to build our citizens up by giving access to betterment."

People are also reading…

The grant also paid for a one-year subscription to Gale Health and Wellness, an online database of medical journals and other resources.

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man accused of threatening to kill Amherst police officers

Man accused of threatening to kill Amherst police officers

Bolton tweeted, "Fictionally speaking, I’m going to kill a bunch of Amherst cops in front of their families” on April 10, two days after Amherst officers arrested him on charges of criminal possession of a weapon and menacing, FBI agents alleged. 

Watch Now: Related Video

South Africa deploys troops to help with flood relief efforts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News