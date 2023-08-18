More than $124,000 in state funding will support renovation projects at the Niagara Falls Public Library, Falls officials announced Thursday.

The library has received two grants totaling $124,901, the city announced in a news release.

The Earl W. Brydges Public Library on Main Street will receive $122,171 that will be used for Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant auditorium seating, as well as new carpeting in the auditorium aimed at dampening the acoustics.

The LaSalle branch on Buffalo Avenue will get $2,730 to replace an automatic door opener for a door adjacent to the parking lot.

Work on the projects is expected to being later this year or early next year.