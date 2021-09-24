Burst of colors from a rainbow frames waterfalls in Niagara Falls State Park.

The City of Niagara Falls continues to be among the state's leaders in fiscal stress.

The State Comptroller's Office this week released its annual list of local governments whose finances raise red flags for state analysts. Niagara Falls, which has been a fixture on the list for several years, is there again.

Niagara Falls was one of four cities in the state rated as facing "significant fiscal stress," the most dire category.

That was based on the state's analysis of Niagara Falls' 2020 financial reports, which showed an operating deficit, minuscule cash reserves and rising spending on salaries and benefits.

No other community in the Buffalo Niagara metropolitan area was rated as facing any form of fiscal stress.

This year, Niagara Falls' score of 72 was worse than last year's 65, on a scale where the higher the number is, the worse off the locality is.

The scoring system evaluates local governments on financial indicators including year-end fund balance, cash on hand, short-term borrowing, fixed costs and operating deficits.

"We want to try to build our reserves and we want to try to make sure we prove not only to the Comptroller's Office but to the bond markets that we're on a more sensible, realistic course, financially," Mayor Robert M. Restaino said.

Restaino, who took office in January 2020, said the Covid-19 pandemic threatened to create a large deficit, but he said "better attention to money management" and departments' cooperation avoided that.

Restaino said he will try to avoid increasing property taxes for 2022.

"Our preliminary numbers don't reflect a tax increase, but that's always subject to an examination of what some of the contractual obligations will be," Restaino said.

The city needs new business to create a larger tax base, Restaino said.

"New investment will expand the pie and by expanding the pie, allow the city to generate what could be surplus revenues," the mayor said.

He said the Seneca Nation's refusal to pay a share of its casino slot machine profits over the last five years, in a long-running dispute with the state, didn't have much to do with the fiscal stress score.

The report showed that by one measure, Niagara Falls had a negative fund balance at the end of 2020: $3.26 million underwater on a $94.4 million budget. The total of all general fund balances was $141,000, 0.15% of the budget.

In the state's eyes, those were the biggest strikes against the Falls, but it also was flagged for running a $4.69 million operating deficit when all funds are taken into account.

The city's payroll and benefit costs jumped from $77.2 million in 2018 to $93.9 million in 2020, a figure that ate up 78% of its total revenues.

Niagara Falls was docked some points for that, as well as for its cash on hand – $1.22 million at the end of 2020 – being only 18% of its liabilities and 15% of its monthly spending.

Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli has issued the fiscal stress list every year since 2013. Niagara Falls has been on the list every year except two.

It was on the inaugural list, based on 2012 year-end reports, as facing significant stress.

Niagara Falls left the list for two years, but came back as "susceptible to fiscal stress" on the 2016 list, based on 2015 numbers. The Falls was rated as facing "moderate stress" on DiNapoli's 2017 list, and it's been significantly stressed ever since.

The Covid-19 pandemic didn't have much impact on the stress list. The Comptroller's Office said 30 local governments are rated as facing any form of fiscal stress based on 2020 results; that was actually down from 31 the previous year.

