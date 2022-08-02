Niagara Falls' iconic Turtle building up for landmark status

It is one of the most recognizable buildings in the region, within walking distance of one of the most famous sites in the world.

It also has been a focal point of ambitious redevelopment plans that never came to fruition.

Now, the former Native American Center for the Living Arts in Niagara Falls, better known as The Turtle, could become something else: a historic landmark.

Officials this week are expected to begin formal discussions about whether The Turtle is worthy of the distinction, but they will do so against a backdrop of a likely fight with the building's owners over plans to build a new park nearby.

The iconic 41-year-old building near the rapids above the American Falls has been vacant for more than half of its existence, but the city's Historic Preservation Commission will consider whether to initiate the process for landmark status based on its architectural style; the Native American culture that went into its design; and the unusual manner in which the roof was completed.

The commission is to meet Thursday to consider taking the first steps in the property gaining historic landmark status: preparing a notice of the designation.

The Turtle opened in May 1981, housing displays of Native artifacts and art, hosting pow-wows, musical and dance performances, film and theatrical presentations and frequent school tours. At the center of the building, a circular, varnished wood floor ringed with stepped amphitheater seats sits under a geodesic shell roof that was attached with a crane.

It closed in 1995, the city foreclosed on the property in 1996, and in 1997, Niagara Falls Redevelopment took control of more than 200 downtown acres, including the Turtle.

The company has proposed a $1.5 billion plan to create a technology and data center in the heart of the city, just as Niagara Falls prepares to acquire 12 acres of the land by eminent domain for the new Centennial Park. But Mayor Robert Restaino said the two properties are not connected.

"This activity by the commission is not connected at all to the efforts the city is engaging with regard to the 12 acres," Restaino said.

In an email, a spokesman for NFR said, "We have no comment since we have not received any information on this or notice regarding a hearing."

While long vacant, there have been several proposals for the property. Then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced a plan in 2017 that would have the state buy and then seek developers for vacant buildings along the edge of the Niagara Falls State Park in downtown Niagara Falls, including the Turtle. Also in 2017, Niagara Falls Redevelopment submitted a plan for a $205 million hotel in downtown Niagara Falls, the Grand Hotel and Spa, on the Turtle property.

Under the city ordinance, a property does not have to be old to be designated a historic landmark, commission vice chairman Brett Doster said.

The property can gain the status if it is associated with the life of a person or group of people or events significant in national, state or local history, or it embodies the distinctive characteristics of an architectural style, period or method of construction, or represents the work of an acclaimed builder, architect, designer or landscape architect.

The three-story, 67,000-square-foot building, designed by Arapaho architect Dennis Sun Rhodes, is in the shape of a large turtle. Its glass porthole eyes peer toward the Niagara River from a 1.67-acre property. The building’s back legs and tail point toward the traffic circle at Rainbow Boulevard and First Street. Its shape is a reference to the Haudenosaunee story that animals created North America on the back of a large turtle.

There are two paths to historic landmark status in Niagara Falls: The property owner can request the designation, or the Historic Preservation Commission can act on its own initiative, as it is doing in this case.

"I certainly understand why, given the architectural design and its significance relative to the time the Native American occupants of the building had used it for their cultural purposes," Restaino said.

Commission members will look over information compiled on the property and decide whether they want to proceed, said Planning Director Eric Cooper. If they do proceed, the commission would compile more information on the property and would seek additional information and set a public hearing date. The designation is subject to approval by the City Council.

Once the commission issues a notice of designation, no demolition permit can be issued, except in an emergency, according to the city ordinance.