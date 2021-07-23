Niagara Falls tourism promoters and hotel owners thought it might take a couple of years before business returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Those projections were far too conservative.

Hoteliers contacted by The Buffalo News said it's been a tremendous summer so far, with 100% occupancy at some sites this month.

"We’re pretty much kicking butt right now for summer," said Nirel Patel, president of Rupal Hospitality, which operates the Courtyard by Marriott and Cadence hotels.

Back in May, John H. Percy Jr., Niagara County's tourism promotion chief, projected visitation at 60% of 2019 levels. Hotel owners, who saw revenue bounce back during the spring, said it might be 70% to 75%.

"This year didn’t start off so great, but this summer all the pent-up demand has just exploded, especially seeing as how New York State is basically open for business," Patel said. "It’s been nuts. Even on the rainiest of days we’re having a full house at all properties.”

“It definitely has come back," said Frank Strangio, co-owner of the Wingate by Wyndham Hotel downtown and the Quality Inn on Niagara Falls Boulevard near the eastern city limits.

His properties are approaching – or have exceeded – the last pre-pandemic summer's occupancy rates.

"The boulevard is lagging a little bit, but we’re getting close," Strangio said. “Downtown we’re basically at 100% now, every day."

Faisal Merani, whose Merani Hotel Group includes the DoubleTree Hotel, said he's seeing “90-plus percent of 2019, not for the entire year but for the last 60 days, since things have opened up.”

Comfort Inn – The Pointe, a downtown hotel owned by the Maid of the Mist Corp., had a 92% occupancy rate in June, said Tim P. Rutty, vice president of marketing for the Maid. That beat an 88% rate in June 2019.

The Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino, which sold out its entire hotel on weekends as far back as February, didn't offer numbers, but General Manager Patrick Bassney said they're also seeing 2019-type business.

"The sustained excitement and response we have seen from our guests during this summer, and in the months leading up to the summer, matches what we saw pre-pandemic," Bassney said.

Daniel Tighe, general manager of the 391-room Sheraton at the Falls, said his hotel was almost sold out Friday and Saturday. "We have a lot of group business coming back soon, too," he said.

“I am extremely pleased," Percy said. "I’ve said it in the past and I hoped my words would ring true once again: Niagara Falls USA always fares well coming out of crisis modes like 9/11 and the downturn of 2008 through 2010.”

Charting the gain

Numbers from STR, a company that compiles data for the hospitality industry, show the Falls' summer success.

During the week of June 27 to July 3, said Percy, “We were at 75% occupancy for the week versus a national average of 65%, so we’ve been exceeding national averages nightly, weekly and monthly. The average daily (room) rate that week was $174.69, versus a national average of $135.”

For July 4-10, Falls hotels had 81.9% occupancy, while the national average that week was 67%.

"There’s a lack of business travel, a lack of international travel and there’s a lack of group-meetings-conventions travel as well," Percy said. "All of this is family-transient-leisure customer-based. We are positioned well for that market.”

“I’ve had all flavors of license plates in our parking lot, coming from far-flung areas," Patel said. "When we ask them, it was just, ‘School is out, trying to get the family out the door, taking a road trip. Normally we’d go to Europe or normally we’d go to the Caribbean, but we decided to do domestic travel.’ ”

For the year to date, estimated Niagara Falls State Park attendance is 4.7 million, which is nearly half of the 9.6 million estimate for all of 2019, Parks spokeswoman Angela Berti said.

But the Maid of the Mist boat ride "has experienced a decrease in attendance of approximately 30% to date in 2021 over 2019," Rutty said. "A significant part of the decrease can be attributed to the fact that there is very little international travel to the United States. Also, group tour business in 2021 is down over 90% from 2019."

The Aquarium of Niagara has drawn 33,000 more full-priced customers than it did at the same point in 2019, spokeswoman Christine Streich said, with attendance for June and July alone up 20,000 from two years ago.

Looking for workers

But one major problem for all hoteliers this summer is that they can't find all the people they need to serve the flood of guests.

"All the aspects of the business – restaurants, hotel operations, etc. – it’s been a challenge," Merani said. "Sometimes you can’t maximize the amount of revenue you might get. Shortened hours in restaurants, things of that nature.”

“We’re struggling to the point that we normally have two restaurants open and now we only have one restaurant open, because we can’t fill positions right now," Tighe said. "Same thing with our housekeeping team. Normally going into the season, I’d have about 60 housekeepers available. Right now we have about 19.”

Tighe said the Sheraton decided not to offer all its rooms on weeknights. But for weekends, it’s all hands on deck.

“We have managers cleaning rooms. When you called, I was upstairs stripping rooms, taking the linen off to help the housekeepers out," Tighe told a reporter.

The most common explanation for the labor shortage is that the $300-a-week unemployment supplement, put in place as a pandemic measure, has kept potential workers home until it expires in September.

"That supplemental unemployment insurance was an absolute necessity a year ago and maybe even in the beginning of the year, but now when things are getting back to normal and businesses have reopened, there shouldn’t be an incentive to stay home," Strangio said. "If I can make just as much or a little less and have a paid vacation, why not stay home?”

The hotels have tried raising wages, with little result.

“We’ve done a couple of different wage reviews this year. It helped, but there’s still been a shortage of the labor pool generally," Merani said. "It wasn’t a magic bullet at the end of the day.”

Tighe said the Sheraton raised housekeeper pay by about $2 an hour and offered incentives, such as paying for workers' bus passes and extra pay for cleaning extra rooms.

“We literally had a job fair where we posted signs and advertised everywhere, and we had three people show up for it," Tighe said. "On average we set up 10 housekeeping interviews a week; maybe one person will show up.”

“Are some people afraid to go to work?" Merani asked. "Are people having child care issues and they can’t go to work? Being off so long from their jobs because of the pandemic, are they waiting until the end of the summer now before they decide to go back? Overall, countrywide, has there been an immigration slowdown because of travel restrictions? It’s a tough one. I’m sure it’s all of those.”

Border closure helps

One of the reasons Niagara Falls is doing so well is that Canada has been off-limits to most Americans for well over a year.

“I think we would be blind not to state that fact, that the border closure has played a positive," Percy said.

"With the Canadian border being shut, people being a little leery about traveling to other countries, it’s led to the domestic travel just skyrocketing," Patel said.

Now Canada is planning to warily reopen the border next month.

Canada will open to vaccinated Americans Aug. 9 Americans seeking to cross the border into Canada also will be required to take a Covid-19 test before arrival.

“As a hotelier I’m nervous with the border opening up," Tighe said. "I think that’s going to affect us a little bit in a negative way, because more Americans will obviously go to Canada, because there’s just more to do and it’s a more tourist area. The longer the border stays closed, for us, would be better.”

But Strangio said while downtown hotels cash in on tourists, properties on Niagara Falls Boulevard may be losing out on potential Canadian customers.

"There may be an element of, ‘I can’t cross the bridge, I’ll just stay on the American side.’ So maybe we’re benefiting from that. But on the boulevard, the Quality Inn property is definitely being hurt by that, because most of the Canadians that come over this way stay in that area of the city as opposed to downtown," Strangio said. "Most of them are coming over for shopping, and the shopping and restaurants are there.”