Niagara Falls hopes to erect Harriet Tubman statue – 6 years after getting funds

In December 2015, state parks officials sent the City of Niagara Falls more than $200,000 to erect a statue of Harriet Tubman, the Black woman credited with leading groups of escaped slaves to freedom in Canada before the Civil War via the the city's old Suspension Bridge.

But the statue has never been built, or even designed, and at the end of last year, the grant expired.

Mayor Robert M. Restaino persuaded Albany to extend the funding for another year, and the City Council is to vote Wednesday on spending $67,000 of Niagara River Greenway funds to cover the local match.

If that happens, Restaino said Friday, the city will have to hire an artist before the end of the year.

"We're trying to get this back on track so we can get the design done and go forward with getting this whole project up and running," the mayor said.

It's the second time the city has run into trouble with plans to erect a statue of a Black abolitionist leader. In 2018, the Council rejected funding for a statue of Frederick Douglass after Black residents objected to the proposed site – in front of Police Headquarters.