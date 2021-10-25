Niagara Falls High School students may get early dismissal

Niagara Falls School District Superintendent Mark Laurrie said Monday that high school students may be dismissed a half-hour earlier in response to the current school bus driver shortage.

Laurrie made the announcement that the dismissal may get moved up from 3 p.m. during one his periodic Covid-19 updates that was recorded and uploaded to YouTube.

"The date of which this will take place will be forthcoming, but in order to get kids home with inclement weather coming, (the end of) daylight savings time two weeks away and our continued shortage of bus drivers, I am seriously contemplating moving the dismissal of Niagara Falls High School to 2:30," he said.

Laurrie said the new dismissal time would allow high school students to get home early for their younger siblings, avoid waiting up to 90 minutes for a bus and, in some cases, make it to their after-school employment on time.

If the change occurs, he said, the district would give parents and students plenty of notice.

