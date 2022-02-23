Niagara Falls has a new convention center – in name only

"I think there's a lot of upside with this collaborative approach that the state first came to me with in the fall of 2020," Percy said. "We've helped market that building. We've helped do sales. It's not like we've been out of this arena of sales, but we've had our sales team, they've had their sales team. Now we can do so much more."

Percy said the internal sales force and outside experts were asked for their opinions on how to better market the building to event planners.

"The consistent answer was that ‘conference’ is misleading and limiting for the types of events that we are actually able to host," Percy said.

"They want to make sure the location connotes that it's not just this intimate little conference space, that it has the availability for other things," Mayor Robert M. Restaino said. "From a tourism perspective, I'm hoping that it helps market easier."

"Convention centers focus on size-appropriate, citywide conventions that benefit all destination partners, including hotels, restaurants and attractions. Conference centers tend to focus solely on meeting space," Destination Niagara explained in a release announcing the name change.