Niagara Falls has a new convention center – in name only

Niagara Falls has a new convention center, which looks exactly like the Conference Center Niagara Falls.
Destination Niagara USA, the official tourism marketing agency, announced Wednesday it has changed the name of the building at 101 Old Falls St.
Calling it the Niagara Falls Convention Center will make it more attractive to potential event organizers, and the name also scores better than "Conference Center" in online searches, said John H. Percy Jr., president and CEO of Destination Niagara.
It's the first time in 20 years that Niagara Falls has had a building called a convention center.
The original Niagara Falls Convention Center opened in 1974. In 2002, the Fourth Street building was turned over to the Seneca Nation of Indians, which converted it into Seneca Niagara Casino.
Signs rebranding the Old Falls Street building as the Niagara Falls Convention Center are being designed and probably will be posted in May or June, Percy said.
In October, USA Niagara Development Corp., the state agency that owns the building, awarded Destination Niagara a five-year contract to manage and market the 116,000-square-foot facility.
The entire Conference Center staff, including General Manager Jason Murgia, stayed on as Destination Niagara employees, Percy said. Until Jan. 1, the facility was managed by Spectra Venue Management, a Philadelphia company, which had held the contract since 2009.
"I think there's a lot of upside with this collaborative approach that the state first came to me with in the fall of 2020," Percy said. "We've helped market that building. We've helped do sales. It's not like we've been out of this arena of sales, but we've had our sales team, they've had their sales team. Now we can do so much more."
Percy said the internal sales force and outside experts were asked for their opinions on how to better market the building to event planners.
"The consistent answer was that ‘conference’ is misleading and limiting for the types of events that we are actually able to host," Percy said.
"They want to make sure the location connotes that it's not just this intimate little conference space, that it has the availability for other things," Mayor Robert M. Restaino said. "From a tourism perspective, I'm hoping that it helps market easier."
"Convention centers focus on size-appropriate, citywide conventions that benefit all destination partners, including hotels, restaurants and attractions. Conference centers tend to focus solely on meeting space," Destination Niagara explained in a release announcing the name change.
"Convention centers offer a variety of spaces, including exhibition halls, meeting rooms, auditorium-style space and banquet meal rooms. Conference centers are more often referred to as singularly focused space," the announcement said.
Based on that, the Falls Street edifice is more accurately described as a convention center.
The name change "really lends focus to the events center that my administration are proposing, because it's clearly a different venue," Restaino said.
He has his eye on a parcel at Falls Street and John B. Daly Boulevard, a block east of the casino, as a site for an arena and entertainment venue seating 6,000 to 7,000 people.
The mayor said discussions continue with the landowner, Niagara Falls Redevelopment, which controls large swaths of vacant downtown land.