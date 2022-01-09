Niagara Falls firefighters rescue man from burning building

A man was rescued from a second-floor apartment Sunday as firefighters fought a blaze in a building in the 600 block of 16th Street, Niagara Falls City Administrator Anthony J. Restaino reported.

Firefighters found the man on the second floor when they were able to enter the structure. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital, Restaino said in a news release.

No information was reported about his injuries or his condition. No one else was found in the building, Restaino said.

According to the report, fire crews found heavy flames engulfing the front of the first floor of the building when they responded to a call at 11:49 a.m. The fire also spread to a house next door.

No damage estimate was given. The cause is under investigation.

