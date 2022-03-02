Niagara Falls extends moratorium on short-term rentals despite new law

On Jan. 19, the Niagara Falls City Council passed a new law regulating short-term rentals in the city.

Tuesday, saying the city is not yet ready to enforce that law, the Council voted 4-1 to extend a moratorium on new permits for such rentals until June 9. The moratorium, imposed June 1 and extended Sept. 15, was to have expired March 14.

On Feb. 16, the Council approved a $31,875-a-year contract with Granicus, a Minnesota company, to monitor unregistered short-term rentals online. Tuesday's resolution said, "Additional work needs to be done by both Granicus and city personnel in order to successfully develop an implementation program."

“I’m going to support this ordinance, even though I wish we didn’t have to, because I want to get it right after all this time," Council Chairman John K. Spanbauer said.

Councilman Donta L. Myles voted against continuing "to put on our foot on those members of our community who are trying to invest in property and do it by the book.”

