Niagara Falls cultural center considers ouster of podcaster who leases space there

The board of the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center will meet Wednesday to decide how to respond to an online campaign against podcaster Yowowa Media.

An online petition, signed by more than 1,250 people as of Friday afternoon, sought Yowowa's eviction from its leased studio at NACC, a private, nonprofit cultural organization.

The petition by Buffalo resident Jennifer Page said Yowowa offers a platform to "fascist groups who committed treason on January 6th by taking (part) in the failed coup at our Nation's capitol building."

Yowowa co-owner Peter Green said he sold time for five shows to the New York Watchmen, whom he called "right-wing Trump supporters. A few of them actually went to Washington. ... Their politics are not my politics."

NACC Executive Director Kathy Kudela disclosed the board meeting but said her attorney told her not to comment. On Facebook, NACC announced an investigation.

"We are an organization that promotes tolerance, inclusion, and diversity. We do not support violence, racism, or sexism," the post said.

