Niagara Falls Council to vote on short-term rental restrictions
The Niagara Falls City Council is scheduled to vote at 6 p.m. Wednesday on controversial short-term rental regulations.

The proposal limits new short-term rentals to the area in and around downtown, requires their owners to pay the same taxes that hotels and motels do, and requires annual permits costing up to $400.

City officials say that neighbors of short-term rentals throughout the city have complained about noise and other quality-of-life issues blamed on renters.

But several owners, who list properties with Airbnb and other websites, have opposed the measure for two years, saying that the number of complaints about conduct by renters are badly exaggerated.

In 2020, the Council voted 4-1 in favor of a law almost identical to the one on Wednesday's agenda, but the vote was insufficient because the city Planning Board had recommended against it. At the time, a unanimous Council vote was required to override the Planning Board, but that law has been changed.

However, three new members joined the Council on Jan. 1.

