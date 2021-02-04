Niagara Falls Council OKs deal to avoid litigation over house sale

Tangled litigation over a vacant Niagara Falls house was avoided Wednesday, when the City Council unanimously allowed the current owners to keep it.

The city sold 424 Memorial Parkway to a city couple for $1,000 in 2017, on the condition that they repair it and live there for five years. The couple was unable to do so and sold the house for $10,000 to Karen Mock of Memorial Parkway and her son, Noah Munoz, in December 2018.

Other neighbors complained that then-Community Development Director Seth A. Piccirillo allowed that sale instead of enforcing the 2017 sale terms calling for city to take back the house if it wasn't repaired.

Twice in 2019, the Council refused to endorse that decision. It refused to buy the house back from Mock and Munoz for $10,000 and ordered a legal effort to reclaim title.

Wednesday's settlement gives Munoz a year to repair the house. He must live there for five years or it reverts to the city.

