 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Niagara Falls Council OKs deal to avoid litigation over house sale
0 comments

Niagara Falls Council OKs deal to avoid litigation over house sale

Support this work for $1 a month
424 Memorial Parkway

The house at 424 Memorial Parkway, Niagara Falls, on April 10, 2019.

 Thomas J. Prohaska/Buffalo News

Tangled litigation over a vacant Niagara Falls house was avoided Wednesday, when the City Council unanimously allowed the current owners to keep it.

The city sold 424 Memorial Parkway to a city couple for $1,000 in 2017, on the condition that they repair it and live there for five years. The couple was unable to do so and sold the house for $10,000 to Karen Mock of Memorial Parkway and her son, Noah Munoz, in December 2018.

Other neighbors complained that then-Community Development Director Seth A. Piccirillo allowed that sale instead of enforcing the 2017 sale terms calling for city to take back the house if it wasn't repaired.

Twice in 2019, the Council refused to endorse that decision. It refused to buy the house back from Mock and Munoz for $10,000 and ordered a legal effort to reclaim title.

Wednesday's settlement gives Munoz a year to repair the house. He must live there for five years or it reverts to the city.

0 comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Falls Council rejects settlement of Memorial Parkway house battle
Local News

Falls Council rejects settlement of Memorial Parkway house battle

  • Updated

A tangled dispute over a house on Memorial Parkway in Niagara Falls remains unresolved. The City Council voted 3-2 Wednesday against a settlement reached by the city’s attorney. In 2017, the city sold 424 Memorial to two city residents for $1,000, after neighbors got the Planning Board to reject a Buffalo developer’s higher bid. The buyers failed to repair

Niagara Falls Council rejects disputed sale of Memorial Parkway home
Local News

Niagara Falls Council rejects disputed sale of Memorial Parkway home

  • Updated

The Niagara Falls City Council on Tuesday refused to allow the private resale of a vacant house that was sold by the city in 2017. The Council voted unanimously to try to reclaim 424 Memorial Parkway, after a local block club objected to the sale. The city sought bids for the house in the summer of 2017. A Buffalo

Memorial Parkway residents seek investigation of Falls mayoral candidate
Local News

Memorial Parkway residents seek investigation of Falls mayoral candidate

  • Updated

Leaders of a block club on Memorial Parkway in Niagara Falls have sent complaints to state and federal officials about how Niagara Falls Community Development Director Seth A. Piccirillo handled the sale of a house on their street. Piccirillo, who is running for mayor, said he did nothing wrong in the matter, in which the city sought to place

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: School break travelers still must quarantine on return, even if vaccinated

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News