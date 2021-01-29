Niagara Falls cop's crash into a store to cost city $125,000

A 2016 crash by a Niagara Falls police car into the front of a Family Dollar store may cost the city $125,000.

The City Council is to vote Wednesday on making that payment to settle a lawsuit filed in November 2016 by the insurance company for the store owner.

Chautauqua Patrons Insurance Association of Jamestown said in the lawsuit that it paid $187,843 for the damage caused by the March 29, 2016, crash.

Officer Christopher J. McKimmie, then a three-year veteran, lost control of his patrol car while speeding to assist another officer. The vehicle smashed into the Family Dollar store at 1309 Pine Ave., owned by AMA Washington Square Inc. of Youngstown.

McKimmie and a store employee were released after treatment in a local hospital following the 10:15 p.m. crash.

