Niagara Falls considers turning over 19 city-owned sites to developers

Plans ranging from a neighborhood restaurant to lodging for medical tourists have been suggested by the four developers who have taken advantage of Niagara Falls' South End Gateway redevelopment offering.

All four already own properties in the city and want to expand their holdings.

"These cleared the rail because, in large measure, their past performance has indicated they've got some skin in the game," Mayor Robert M. Restaino said.

"What we're seeing is there's a tremendous amount of potential in the City of Niagara Falls," TM Montante President Christian Campos said Tuesday. "Also, what we've seen is there's just been a lot of progress in the recent past, let's say the last 10 or 15 years, where important projects are getting done."

He pointed not only to private projects such as hotels but also the construction of the Amtrak station and the removal of the Robert Moses Parkway along the Niagara River Gorge.

None of the projects in the South End package approach that scale, but they would redevelop vacant or abandoned lots and buildings and return them to the tax rolls. The neighborhoods just north of the Seneca Niagara Casino property, walking distance from the falls, are considered crucial to redevelopment in the city.