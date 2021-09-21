Niagara Falls considers turning over 19 city-owned sites to developers

Plans ranging from a neighborhood restaurant to lodging for medical tourists have been suggested by the four developers who have taken advantage of Niagara Falls' South End Gateway redevelopment offering.
All four already own properties in the city and want to expand their holdings.
"These cleared the rail because, in large measure, their past performance has indicated they've got some skin in the game," Mayor Robert M. Restaino said.
"What we're seeing is there's a tremendous amount of potential in the City of Niagara Falls," TM Montante President Christian Campos said Tuesday. "Also, what we've seen is there's just been a lot of progress in the recent past, let's say the last 10 or 15 years, where important projects are getting done."
He pointed not only to private projects such as hotels but also the construction of the Amtrak station and the removal of the Robert Moses Parkway along the Niagara River Gorge.
None of the projects in the South End package approach that scale, but they would redevelop vacant or abandoned lots and buildings and return them to the tax rolls. The neighborhoods just north of the Seneca Niagara Casino property, walking distance from the falls, are considered crucial to redevelopment in the city.
A city screening committee reviewed the proposals, rejected some and decided to sell 19 properties north and east of the Seneca Niagara Casino.
The city Planning Board is to consider Wednesday whether to recommend the deals to the City Council for approval.
TM Montante, a Town of Tonawanda real estate development firm, plans to place a neighborhood restaurant with outdoor seating in a former laundromat and adjoining vacant lot at 600 and 602 Niagara St.
That's near TM Montante's successful multitenant development at 616 Niagara St., which brought businesses and apartments to that site.
"Our approach, generally speaking, is focusing on small and incremental projects to continue driving momentum," Campos said.
The company is already looking for a restaurant operator, Campos said. TM Montante's bid was to take the property for $1 and spend $360,000 for renovation.
Another company, Niagara Hospitality, which specializes in short-term rentals, proposed buying almost all of the 91 parcels the city offered, but will have to settle for 15, on Fourth, Sixth and Ninth streets and Elmwood Avenue. The screening committee didn't want to sell the company everything on the list.
"They were trying to create density where needed and also avoid depriving other adjacent properties which might be better used for some housing developments," Restaino said.
The document said Niagara Hospitality has acquired 52 parcels in the Falls in the last 18 months and is turning them into short-term or long-term rentals.
The company's managing partner, Alex Beletsky, offered a total of $17,500 for the five parcels on Elmwood Avenue, along with $2,500 per house and $650 per vacant lot elsewhere, according to its proposal.
Another company already at work in the city, Power City Hospitality, offered $5,000 for a building at 455 Fourth St. It intends to spend $153,000 renovating the site into vacation rental units, one containing four bedrooms and the other containing six bedrooms.
The owners, Rod Davis of Williamsville and Dr. Yasar Shad of Orchard Park, already are renovating properties on Cedar Avenue and Park Place in the Falls.
LSNY Holdings, owned by two physicians, Khurshid and Lubna Guru, offered $20,000 for a building at 541 Fourth St.
It's near a medical building the Gurus own at 549 Fourth St., where Khurshid Guru's employer, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, has a location.
But for now, their plans for 541 Fourth St. call for lodging for "medical tourists," people who visit Niagara Falls not only to see the sights but to have medical consultations with local specialists.
"A lot of people who come here might have some interest in getting second opinions," said Khurshid Guru, chief of urology at Roswell Park. "We have floated it around with a bunch of experts we know."
Overnight stays for such patients might present an opportunity for growth, he said.
"It certainly will be a unique opportunity down in our South End," Restaino said.
The Gurus are redeveloping a building at 650 Park Place into the Kashmir Museum, and have just hired contractors. They received tax incentives last year for that project.
"We want Niagara Falls to be more than just, 'Come see the falls and go home,' " Guru said.