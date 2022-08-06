Niagara Falls commission postpones decision on pursuing local landmark status for The Turtle

Western New Yorkers will have to be patient as the future of the vacant Native American Center for the Living Arts, commonly known as The Turtle, slowly unfolds in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Falls City Administrator Anthony J. Restaino said Friday that the city's Historic Preservation Commission at Thursday's meeting chose to postpone a decision on whether to pursue local landmark status for the unmistakable structure designed to resemble the shelled sea creature at the heart of the Haudenosaunee creation story.

The commission plans "to seek out additional information and documentation to include in the notice and then reconsider it at a later date," Restaino said in an email.

Prior to the meeting, The News reported that the committee considered filing a Notice of Designation, the first step in a landmark process that, if successful, would provide protections against its demolition. The commission, considered a city regulatory board, comprises six Niagara Falls community members specializing in subjects like urban planning, preservation and the city's history.

Some reasons the commission considered pursuing the status were its architectural style, the Native American culture that influenced its design and the unusual manner in which the roof was completed, The News reported.

The Native American Center for the Living Arts opened in 1981 and shined as an attraction for Native cultural artifacts, storytelling, art and performance, bringing feelings of unity to the Native American community, The News reported in 2017. It has sat vacant since 1995; Niagara Falls foreclosed on the property in 1996 and Milstein's company bought it the following year, according to News reports.

The future of The Turtle is significant against the backdrop of tense real estate discussions between Howard Milstein, leader of Niagara Falls Redevelopment which owns roughly 200 acres in downtown Niagara Falls – including The Turtle property – and the City of Niagara Falls, which is considering landmark protection for the Native American cultural hub and announced plans last October to create a $150 million multipurpose Centennial Park in a 12-acre green space it planned to acquire from Milstein's company through eminent domain.

Niagara Falls Redevelopment has said it does not plan to give up the property for the city's park and announced July 1 a partnership with international real estate company Urbacon to develop a $1.48 billion Niagara Digital Campus on the same site.