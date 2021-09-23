Niagara Falls bus cameras go live Monday

Starting Monday, cameras will be installed on the stop arms of all Niagara Falls school buses to catch drivers who break the law by passing stopped buses.

The Niagara Falls School District equipped a few buses as an experimental measure before the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, the crackdown is citywide.

BusPatrol America, a national company, provided the cameras at no cost to the city or the district.

Under a five-year contract approved last year by the Common Council, BusPatrol American pockets 60% of all the fines collected from drivers convicted of passing stopped school buses. The minimum fine is $250.

“Our goal is not to have to ticket drivers, but this allows us to enforce safety measures needed to protect children as they get on and off of school buses," Police Superintendent John Faso said.

In April, the Niagara County Legislature approved a similar contract with another camera vendor, American Traffic Solutions, doing business as Verra Mobility, which offered its services to other school districts in the county.

