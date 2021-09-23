 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Niagara Falls bus cameras go live Monday
0 comments

Niagara Falls bus cameras go live Monday

Support this work for $1 a month
Niagara Falls school bus camera (copy)

A camera attached to the stop sign on a Niagara Falls school bus in October 2019. Niagara County has contracted for similar services on school buses in other districts to catch drivers who illegally pass stopped buses.

 Barbara O'Brien/Buffalo News

Starting Monday, cameras will be installed on the stop arms of all Niagara Falls school buses to catch drivers who break the law by passing stopped buses.

The Niagara Falls School District equipped a few buses as an experimental measure before the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, the crackdown is citywide.

BusPatrol America, a national company, provided the cameras at no cost to the city or the district.

Under a five-year contract approved last year by the Common Council, BusPatrol American pockets 60% of all the fines collected from drivers convicted of passing stopped school buses. The minimum fine is $250.

“Our goal is not to have to ticket drivers, but this allows us to enforce safety measures needed to protect children as they get on and off of school buses," Police Superintendent John Faso said.

In April, the Niagara County Legislature approved a similar contract with another camera vendor, American Traffic Solutions, doing business as Verra Mobility, which offered its services to other school districts in the county.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts say 'avalanche-like failure' in the near future for cracking ISS

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News