Niagara Falls Bridge Commission names new officers

K. Geoffrey Topping, a Canadian business executive, has been named chairman of the Niagara Falls Bridge Commission for this year.

The binational commission operates the Lewiston-Queenston, Whirlpool Rapids and Rainbow bridges. Its six members are chosen by the governor of New York and the premier of Ontario.

Topping, the vice president of people and culture at Challenger Motor Freight, joined the commission in 2020. His vice chairman will be Harry R. Palladino of Gasport, business manager of Laborers Local 91 and a bridge commissioner since 2014.

Murna L. Dalton of Ontario, a retired vice president of Rogers Communications, was elected secretary, and Kathleen L. Neville of Wilson, a public relations professional, was elected treasurer. Neville is also vice chair of the board of trustees of the Miss America Organization and serves on the Niagara University Board of Trustees.

Barton J. M. Maves, a former member of the Ontario provincial parliament, and former Niagara Falls councilman Frank A. Soda are the other commission members.

