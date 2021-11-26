Niagara Falls Bitcoin site agrees to tone down the noise

Virtuoso called his old colleagues at City Hall and discovered the company didn't file any site plans or environmental impact forms. He said the Code Enforcement Department followed up with a cease-and-desist order, but Genoot said it was later stayed.

Restaino confirmed US Bitcoin remains in operation, but it is required to file a site plan for city approval and comply with all other codes.

"They didn't necessarily build new buildings. From my understanding, they put modular buildings on concrete pads," the mayor said.

Restaino said the city had no knowledge of the company's operations until residents complained about the noise. "That got the conversation rolling," he said.

"I met with the tenant and told the tenant that they need to get into compliance with the city, whatever the ordinances are, and I met with the city and told the mayor that whatever cooperation they need from us as the landlord, we're going to give it to them," Williams said. "If the tenant's not going to comply, the tenant's going to have to deal with the consequences."

"We're here to work with the city. We want to revitalize it," Genoot said. "We spent well over seven figures on jobs," referring to electrical and construction workers who installed the computer equipment.