Niagara Falls and NU officials focus on off-campus housing issues 'neglected for far too long'

The key to solving problems cited by DeVeaux neighborhood residents in Niagara Falls about Niagara University's off-campus student housing will be collaboration and keeping open lines of communication, according to the city's mayor and a university official.

"You know, the university wants to be a good neighbor, and our students want to be good neighbors," said Niagara University Vice President of Student Affairs Christopher R. Sheffield. "And the university needs to be able to work with the city to be able to accomplish that so that residents of DeVeaux can have a good experience in their community, and that our students can have a safe experience and co-exist in productive and positive ways with members of the community. And that's really what these plans and initiatives are all about."

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino and Sheffield on Wednesday presided over a meeting with DeVeaux residents that lasted 1½ hours to address concerns about off-campus student housing and its effect on the community.

About 50 residents attended the community meeting in the Maple Avenue Elementary School gymnasium to hear how university and city officials plan to address noisy, rowdy college students attending alcohol-fueled parties, anti-social behavior, overcrowded housing accommodations and litter. The meeting was a follow-up to one held in November.

Residents were apprised of a new community reporting portal that allows them to report specific incidents of student misbehavior via the university's website.

They also heard about the possibility of updated code enforcement along with some new legislation.

"It started out with just trying to attack a problem that had been neglected for far too long," Restaino said after the meeting.

"And so we started a conversation with Niagara University because we were starting to get comments from our residents," Restaino said. "With that, we then had a very comprehensive meeting with the university administration and this was the result of it, together with them actually going into the community, and sitting and talking with some of the people we had heard from at the November meeting."

DeVeaux is a primarily residential neighborhood in the northwest end of Niagara Falls, tucked between the Niagara gorge and Niagara University in the Town of Lewiston.

Sheffield said the university provides student housing, which he estimated is at about 85% capacity. In addition, the university requires non-commuting students who come to the institution from at least 50 miles outside its boundaries to live on campus during their freshman and sophomore years, he said. Evidence of good conduct and positive contributions to the university community can earn students a waiver of on-campus residency requirement in their junior year.

Though housing amenities on campus tend to be superior to those that students typically find off campus, they are also more expensive and don't offer students the same level of freedom and privacy, which is what makes off-campus housing more attractive to some students, Sheffield said.

Residents have expressed concern about overcrowding in some off-campus student housing. While rules limit how many non-family members can occupy a dwelling, they are virtually unenforceable, Restaino said. It is not easy to define what constitutes appropriate congregate housing, nor is it always easy for officials to identify occupants in a property, he said.