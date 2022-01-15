Niagara Falls allocates more pandemic stimulus money

The Niagara Falls City Council bought safety equipment for firefighters Friday, hired a consultant to evaluate the city's aging computer system and authorized repairs at the Hyde Park Ice Pavilion.

All three purchases were funded from the city's American Rescue Plan allocation from the federal government.

At a special meeting, the Council voted to buy 90 sets of hoses and fittings to be connected to air packs used by firefighters. Dival Fire & EMS Supplies of Buffalo will be paid $152,791 for the equipment.

Avero Advisers of Maryville, Tenn., was awarded a $74,100 contract to assess the city's information technology, including a cybersecurity risk assessment, to be followed by a staff analysis and modernization plan.

Keppler Water Treatment of Akron was hired for $95,600 to replace the reverse osmosis filtration system at the Hyde Park rink.

The city was allocated $57.2 million in the Biden administration's pandemic stimulus law.

