Niagara Falls air base warns drones in its air space will be confiscated
Niagara Falls air base warns drones in its air space will be confiscated

LOCAL NIAGARA AIR BASE GEE

The Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station. (Derek Gee/Buffalo News file photo)

 By Derek Gee/Buffalo News

Any civilian drone flying over the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station can be confiscated, a base spokesman said Friday.

"It's not authorized and we will not allow it," said Sgt. Kevin Nichols of the 914th Air Refueling Wing of the Air Force Reserve.

The ban on the use of drones over the base's air space is not new. Friday's warning was not triggered by any particular incident, said Nichols, who had no figures on how many drones ever have violated base air space.

The Defense Department has authorized "specific force protection measures" for facilities such as the Falls base, the announcement said.

"We have a system in place where we can actually deter that," Nichols said. "It's not shooting them down. ... I can't comment on the specific procedures."

