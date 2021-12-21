Niagara Falls adopts stimulus spending blueprint, starting with Tasers, bodycams

Niagara Falls began spending its federal pandemic stimulus money Monday, buying stun guns, body cameras and other technological police gear.
The City Council unanimously adopted Mayor Robert M. Restaino's blueprint for spending more than $57 million in American Rescue Plan money the city will receive from the federal government.
Half of the cash is already in hand, and the remainder is to arrive in May. U.S. Treasury regulations require the city to earmark all of it by the end of 2024, and to actually spend it all by the end of 2026.
The Council started by spending $766,000 on police gear from Axon Enterprises of Scottsdale, Ariz., which will be paid in five annual installments.
The company will provide the city 90 new Tasers and 90 new body cameras for police officers. The city currently has a small number of Tasers, and its body cameras are eight to 10 years old.
Axon supplies this gear to most police agencies in Niagara County as well as to state police.
The city also bought Axon's cloud-based evidence storage, which will make it easier to store images and data from the cameras and Tasers, as well as virtual reality training equipment.
In a memo to the Council, Restaino noted that he appointed a social justice commission last year, in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests, and the panel recommended training police officers in mandatory de-escalation techniques.
The city's stimulus spending plan calls for $56.1 million worth of projects, giving Niagara Falls $1.1 million worth of leeway to cover cost overruns.
The body cameras and stun guns are part of $11.4 million in public safety spending. Repairs to city-owned buildings are allocated almost $10.2 million.
Of $26.4 million in spending labeled "investment in community," $10.5 million will go toward installing LED street lights across the city, $7.5 million for paving, $2.5 million to upgrade the City Market, $1.5 million for demolitions and $1 million each for Sal Maglie Stadium, sidewalk repairs and new swimming and wading pools.