Niagara Falls adopts stimulus spending blueprint, starting with Tasers, bodycams

Niagara Falls began spending its federal pandemic stimulus money Monday, buying stun guns, body cameras and other technological police gear.

The City Council unanimously adopted Mayor Robert M. Restaino's blueprint for spending more than $57 million in American Rescue Plan money the city will receive from the federal government.

Half of the cash is already in hand, and the remainder is to arrive in May. U.S. Treasury regulations require the city to earmark all of it by the end of 2024, and to actually spend it all by the end of 2026.

The Council started by spending $766,000 on police gear from Axon Enterprises of Scottsdale, Ariz., which will be paid in five annual installments.

The company will provide the city 90 new Tasers and 90 new body cameras for police officers. The city currently has a small number of Tasers, and its body cameras are eight to 10 years old.

Axon supplies this gear to most police agencies in Niagara County as well as to state police.

The city also bought Axon's cloud-based evidence storage, which will make it easier to store images and data from the cameras and Tasers, as well as virtual reality training equipment.