Niagara Falls activists try 'boots on the ground' to sign up Blacks for vaccinations

She said she prayed about it before an earlier clinic that was canceled, and she had a dream in which God told her the vaccination was "the mark of the beast," a reference to a passage about Satan in the Book of Revelation.

"What if the mark of the beast is all the misinformation?" Ward asked her. "I'll see you next Wednesday."

Willie Coleman, Helen's husband, signed up for a shot. "I know how to protect myself. I'm taking the shot on account of her," he said. "I don't feel like I need it."

Vaccines within walking distance

Scott and Ward have been campaigning for more vaccine sites reserved for people who live near them.

Even though the state set up a mass vaccination site at the Conference Center Niagara Falls, its appointments are made available only on the state website and phone line. Appointments there disappear fast and nearby residents have no better chance of snagging them than anyone else with a computer.

"Our need is to provide clinics in spaces where people only have to just walk to that location," Ward said. "In that way, it removes the barrier around transportation, it removes the barrier around ‘how do I navigate a computer system that I don’t know how to navigate?’ "