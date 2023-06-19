The Niagara County Youth Bureau announced that it will offer free meals to economically disadvantaged youngsters 18 and under through its Summer Food Service Program at nine locations. Meals will be served Monday to Friday, except on July 4. Six locations start serving next week.

In Lockport at Altro Park, 201 Willow St.; Dolan Park, 415 Clinton St.; and Outwater Park, 125 Outwater Drive, breakfast will be from 9 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m., through Aug. 11.

Lunch also begins next week at Niagara Falls Salvation Army, 7018 Buffalo Ave., from noon to 12:30 p.m. through July 27 (closed Fridays); Lockport Salvation Army, 50 Cottage St., from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Sheridan Parkside Community Center, 169 Sheridan Parkside Drive, Town of Tonawanda, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., which both continue through Aug. 25.

The Niagara Falls Public Library, 1425 Main St., has lunches from July 3 to Aug. 18. The Packard Court Community Center, 4300 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls, has breakfasts and lunches from July 5 to Aug. 4. Lunches will be served in Payne Park, 830 Payne Ave., North Tonawanda, from July 10 to Aug. 18. For further information, call 716-278-6873.

- Dale Anderson