Niagara County willing to install 11-mile waterline to service Genesee County industrial park

If the giant high-tech industrial park in Genesee County ever is to fulfill its creators' dreams, it will need a larger water supply than the county can muster.
Enter the Niagara County Water District, whose director said this week it's willing to install nearly 11 miles of water main from the Town of Lockport to the Genesee County line.
But officials of both counties said the project won't begin unless a major tenant is found for the industrial park, called STAMP – Science Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park – in the Town of Alabama in the northwestern corner of Genesee County.
The project would be a financial win for Niagara County, because Genesee County has agreed to pay 100% of the design, construction, operation and maintenance costs for the water main, as well as paying for the water it would deliver.
"It doesn't cost Niagara County anything, but it will be a benefit to us," Water District Director Jennifer H. Bieber said.
Mark Masse, senior vice president of operations for the Genesee County Economic Development Center, said if STAMP wins the major tenant or tenants the county hopes to see, the 1,250-acre site might need as much as 6 million gallons of water per day.
Genesee County did a water sourcing study a decade ago. "That study identified Niagara County as the best source and cheapest source from an infrastructure cost to provide that level of capacity to the STAMP site," Masse said.
Genesee County can provide only 1 million gallons a day for STAMP, Masse said. That's enough to serve the Plug Power hydrogen plant now under construction at STAMP, Masse said, but not enough for the future.
The cost of the pipeline has not yet been estimated, although Bieber said a design study by Wendel, the Water District's engineering firm, is underway.
"That cost could vary based on the size of the tenant and the volume of water they needed," Masse said.
Niagara County currently charges out-of-county water customers $1.80 per 1,000 gallons of water, which is twice what the Water District charges member towns.
Masse said the waterline project might take one to three years to complete, but so might construction of any plant at STAMP big enough to need Niagara County water.
"You're not going to install lines until you know a company's going to be there," Masse said. "We don't generally talk about projects due to confidentiality and nondisclosure agreements, but we do have a significant interest in STAMP from a number of companies."
Samsung Electronics considered STAMP for a $17 billion semiconductor plant, but in November, the company chose Texas instead.
Landlocked Genesee County buys drinking water from neighboring Monroe County, but STAMP's location makes Niagara County a better choice, Masse said.
"The soonest I can imagine anything happening would be maybe a year or two from now," Bieber said.
The proposed 57,000-foot concrete water main, 24 inches in diameter, would begin at an existing Niagara County pipe at Dysinger and Bowmiller roads in Lockport.
The route would head southeast along Dysinger, Akron, Bunker Hill, Arnold, Ernest and Lewiston roads in Lockport and Royalton, according to an application for permission to cross small wetland areas en route.
The Department of Environmental Conservation will take public comments through Feb. 17 on the proposed project's impact on 1,464 square feet of wetlands.