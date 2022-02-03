Niagara County willing to install 11-mile waterline to service Genesee County industrial park

If the giant high-tech industrial park in Genesee County ever is to fulfill its creators' dreams, it will need a larger water supply than the county can muster.

Enter the Niagara County Water District, whose director said this week it's willing to install nearly 11 miles of water main from the Town of Lockport to the Genesee County line.

But officials of both counties said the project won't begin unless a major tenant is found for the industrial park, called STAMP – Science Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park – in the Town of Alabama in the northwestern corner of Genesee County.

The project would be a financial win for Niagara County, because Genesee County has agreed to pay 100% of the design, construction, operation and maintenance costs for the water main, as well as paying for the water it would deliver.

"It doesn't cost Niagara County anything, but it will be a benefit to us," Water District Director Jennifer H. Bieber said.

Mark Masse, senior vice president of operations for the Genesee County Economic Development Center, said if STAMP wins the major tenant or tenants the county hopes to see, the 1,250-acre site might need as much as 6 million gallons of water per day.