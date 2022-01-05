Niagara County will give away Covid-19 test kits Saturday

Niagara County has received about 6,000 Covid-19 home testing kits from the state, and the county will give them away Saturday at three drive-thru events, each beginning at 11 a.m.

The locations are the county Human Resources Building, 301 10th Street, Niagara Falls; the county office building at 500 Wheatfield St., North Tonawanda; and the Transit Drive-In, 6655 S. Transit Road, Lockport.

Each site will have about 2,000 kits. Distribution will be limited to one kit per car. Each kit contains two tests. Participants must show a driver's license or some other form of identification to prove they live in Niagara County.

"Based on our experience, we believe the turnout for this event will be significant and all at-home kits will be distributed within the first hour to 90 minutes or so,” said Jonathan F. Schultz, county director of emergency services. “We want to stress that not everyone who wants an at-home test kit may get one based on the limited supply.”

