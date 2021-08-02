Niagara County warns of scam regarding non-existent security breach

Phone scammers are at work again in Niagara County, telling people their personal information has been compromised by a security breach in county government.

There was no such breach, County Legislature Majority Leader Randy R. Bradt said in a news release Monday.

The scammers claim to be calling from Niagara County government, and their "spoofed" number comes up on caller ID as a legitimate county number.

“Like so many of these scams, this is an attempt to obtain your personal information that can be used to steal your identity,” Bradt said. “Niagara County does not randomly call residents and ask for your personal information.”

If there's any doubt about the legitimacy of a call, the county advised residents to hang up and report the call to the county Public Information Office at 439-7241.

