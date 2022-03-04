 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Niagara County wants to give away 50,000 Covid test kits
Niagara County wants to give away 50,000 Covid test kits

Test kit giveaway

Volunteers open another box as Niagara County gives away 1,500 Covid test kits in a matter of two hours outside the DMV in North Tonawanda, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.

 Sharon Cantillon

With public demand for Covid-19 testing dropping along with the caseload, Niagara County announced Friday it has more than 50,000 state-supplied test kits to give away.

This is targeted primarily to businesses and not-for-profit agencies, but individuals can request them, too. The kits have expiration dates ranging from May to July, public information officer Kevin C. Schuler said.

“We have heard from municipalities that were hosting kit giveaway events that the demand just isn’t there," said Jonathan F. Schultz, county emergency management director.

Requests with the number of kits needed can be emailed to NCEM@niagaracounty.com, and Schultz's office will make arrangements for pickup.

Testing still be important for organizations and businesses that serve high-risk groups like the immunocompromised or the elderly, Schultz said.

“I delivered test kits to People Inc. and FeedMore WNY a few weeks ago at their request and I know there are other organizations that, perhaps given what they do, feel testing can help them continue operating safely,” County Legislator Richard E. Abbott said.

