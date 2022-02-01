 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Niagara County Veterans Service Agency moves to Courthouse
Niagara County Veterans Service

Niagara County Veterans Service Agency Director Jeffrey M. Glatz, left, poses with County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski with a wall hanging for Glatz's new office in the Niagara County Courthouse on Feb. 1, 2022. 

 Contributed photo

The Niagara County Veterans Service Agency has moved into the County Clerk's Office in the County Courthouse at Park Avenue and Hawley Street in Lockport, the county announced Tuesday.

The veterans office, headed by Jeffrey M. Glatz, has long been a subsidiary of the County Clerk's Office, but up until now the two were in different buildings.

 “We made this move to make things a little easier for the veteran community, as those who seek help from the Veterans’ Service Agency can now file their DD-214 paperwork in the clerk’s office on the same visit along with obtaining a 'Thank a Vet' discount card," County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski said in a news release.

The Veterans Service phone number, 716-438-4090, remains unchanged.

The veterans office's former space in the county office building at 111 Main St., Lockport, likely will be filled with an expansion of the adjoining Office for the Aging, Public Information Officer Kevin C. Schuler said.

