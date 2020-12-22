 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Niagara County towns plan tougher regulations on solar power as new projects surface
0 comments

Niagara County towns plan tougher regulations on solar power as new projects surface

Support this work for $1 a month
Masters Lewiston Solar 2019

The solar power project at Timothy Masters' farm as seen from Swann Road in Lewiston on Oct. 30, 2019. The same company, Borrego Solar Systems, was approved for a similar project on Williams Road in Lewiston and is seeking approval for one on Ridge Road.

 Thomas J. Prohaska/Buffalo News

Two of Niagara County's largest towns, Lewiston and Wheatfield, have responded to plans for new solar power projects in their communities with plans for tougher laws regulating them.

The Lewiston Town Board will vote Monday on a revised local law requiring fields of solar panels to be located farther away from roads and homes than before.

The new law comes as a 14-month moratorium on new large-scale solar projects in Lewiston is about to end, Supervisor Steve Broderick said.

The Wheatfield Town Board has scheduled a Jan. 25 public hearing on a six-month solar moratorium.

Three new solar projects are on the drawing board in Wheatfield, according to Walter D. Garrow, chairman of the town Planning Board.

Town Attorney Matthew E. Brooks said a committee will be formed to consider amendments to Wheatfield's current solar law.

These laws don't apply to residents placing solar panels for their own use on a roof or in a backyard.

They are meant to regulate large fields of solar panels, generating commercial levels of electricity, but with a capacity of less than 25 megawatts of power.

Larger than that and a system's approval is in the hands of the state, not local governments.

Lewiston has two operating solar farms, on Swann and Moore roads, and a third is under construction on Williams Road, Broderick said.

Moore Road Solar 2019

The beginning stages of construction on a solar farm on Moore Road in Lewiston on Oct. 30, 2019.

"We got wind that a couple of other solar farms were going to be in other people's backyards," Broderick said.

The new Lewiston law amends one passed in 2018 by banning battery storage of power in a rural-residential zone. Such batteries would only be allowed in industrial zones, Broderick said.

"It's much more restrictive than the existing law," Amy E. Fisk, Niagara County senior planner, told the county Planning Board Monday.

She said the revised Lewiston law puts the onus on the owner of the property, not the company building the system, for safely decommissioning an inactive solar power system.

It also says any solar array must be at least 700 feet from the nearest road or dwelling. The array must be surrounded by a fence of "natural color" at least 8 feet tall, with barbed wire not allowed. The entire site must be screened from view with trees or other vegetation.

Wheatfield has one active solar farm, a 6.3-megawatt project by Borrego Solar Systems on 30 acres at 2469 Lockport Road. But applications have been made for three others, Garrow said.

Solar-Sign

Opponents of a solar farm in Wheatfield posted this sign across the road from the site in the summer of 2018. 

Nextera Energy Resources of Juno Beach, Fla., proposes a 7.4-megawatt project, covering 25 acres with solar panels on property owned by Ann and Norman Maerten at 3636 Mapleton Road, and a 5-megawatt, 21.66-acre project on William Kloc's property, 6714 Wheatfield-Pendleton Townline Road.

The county Planning Board tabled both Monday because it considered the site plans and applications incomplete.

Garrow said the third project, which is still before the town planners, is called the Wheatfield Solar Farm, to be built on property owned by George Wasik at 3655 Lockport Road. It would generate up to 5 megawatts of power.

0 comments

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Lewiston approves third solar farm but places moratorium on more
Local News

Lewiston approves third solar farm but places moratorium on more

  • Updated

The Lewiston Town Board approved a 15-acre solar farm on Williams Road Thursday, and also passed a six-month moratorium on allowing any further solar projects. The Williams Road site, on property owned by Richard Piva, is 570 feet from the nearest road, Supervisor Steve Broderick said. The approval included the condition that the solar panel site must be surrounded

New Lewiston solar project is caught in moratorium, supervisor says
Local News

New Lewiston solar project is caught in moratorium, supervisor says

  • Updated

Lewiston Supervisor Steve Broderick said last week that a nearly 24-acre solar power project at 1815 Ridge Road will be subject to the town’s new six-month moratorium on large-scale, ground-based solar panel installations. The Niagara County Planning Board gave nonbinding approval to the project Nov. 18, when county senior planner Amy Fisk told the board the request was submitted

+3
Solar power companies dangle millions to gain support in Niagara County towns
Local News

Solar power companies dangle millions to gain support in Niagara County towns

  • Updated

Solar power companies are beginning to take a more aggressive approach to gain support for their projects, playing up the financial benefits for host communities. EDF Renewables, the San Diego developer pursuing the Ridge View Solar project in Newfane and Hartland, has offered $32 million over 25 years to the towns, the county and the affected school districts. Its

Wheatfield approves 15-year tax deal for solar power project
Local News

Wheatfield approves 15-year tax deal for solar power project

  • Updated

The Wheatfield Town Board unanimously approved a 15-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with a solar power developer Monday. The annual payment starts at about $20,000 a year and will increase 1.5 percent a year to $25,000 in the 15th year, Town Attorney Matthew E. Brooks said. Councilman Larry L. Helwig said that without the deal the town would have received nothing from

Planning Board OKs Wheatfield solar farm
Local News

Planning Board OKs Wheatfield solar farm

  • Updated

A 6.3-megawatt solar power project won approvals for its site plan and zoning variances in Wheatfield, town Planning Board Chairman Walter D. Garrow said Monday. Borregos Solar Systems, a Massachusetts company, proposes to install solar panels on 30 acres of vacant farmland on Lockport Road. The project calls for the land to be leased from North Tonawanda brothers David and

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Erie County changes rules on school quarantine – again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News