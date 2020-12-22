Niagara County towns plan tougher regulations on solar power as new projects surface

Lewiston has two operating solar farms, on Swann and Moore roads, and a third is under construction on Williams Road, Broderick said.

"We got wind that a couple of other solar farms were going to be in other people's backyards," Broderick said.

The new Lewiston law amends one passed in 2018 by banning battery storage of power in a rural-residential zone. Such batteries would only be allowed in industrial zones, Broderick said.

"It's much more restrictive than the existing law," Amy E. Fisk, Niagara County senior planner, told the county Planning Board Monday.

She said the revised Lewiston law puts the onus on the owner of the property, not the company building the system, for safely decommissioning an inactive solar power system.

It also says any solar array must be at least 700 feet from the nearest road or dwelling. The array must be surrounded by a fence of "natural color" at least 8 feet tall, with barbed wire not allowed. The entire site must be screened from view with trees or other vegetation.

Wheatfield has one active solar farm, a 6.3-megawatt project by Borrego Solar Systems on 30 acres at 2469 Lockport Road. But applications have been made for three others, Garrow said.