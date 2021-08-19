Niagara County to use $880K in stimulus funds for door-to-door Covid-19 vaccine outreach

She and other volunteers affiliated with those agencies have been working on the streets of Niagara Falls, trying to drum up more interest in the vaccine.

"This will give more resources," Ward said. "Now we get to add additional folks who are salaried who can be out there with us on a regular basis. That's extremely important."

Rep. Brian Higgins, who helped secure the funding, said it is important for people who are part of the community to help spread the word.

"People are reluctant to get vaccines because they don't trust the traditional means of communication," said Higgins, D-Buffalo. He said that makes it important for people within a hesitant community to spread the word.

Ward, who directs the Rose Bente Lee Ostapenko Center for Race, Equity and Mission at NU, said the money will hire more people to knock on doors and go to community centers.

"We're really excited about this grant," Catholic Health CEO Mark A. Sullivan said. "A seat belt doesn't prevent a car accident. A seat belt protects you from a fatal car accident. The more we can get that message out to the community, that it's not about preventing Covid, it's about protecting you if you get Covid, it's important that message gets out."