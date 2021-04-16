Niagara County to review awkward Pendleton intersection

The Niagara County Public Works Department will carry out a traffic safety review of the intersection of Bear Ridge and Tonawanda Creek roads, said Niagara County Legislator Anthony J. Nemi and Pendleton Supervisor Joel Maerten.

The focal point will be a ramp from Tonawanda Creek onto Bear Ridge, where northbound drivers must stop and peer over their right shoulder at a sharp angle. They risk crossing the path of oncoming traffic – often at high speed – over a bridge from Erie County.

“The county has heard from Town of Pendleton leaders, motorists and nearby residents about safety concerns at this intersection, which are most likely exacerbated by the increased volume of traffic on Bear Ridge from population growth in this area,” Nemi said.

Several years ago, Niagara County redesigned the ramp from Tonawanda Creek Road to the east side of Bear Ridge, addressing safety concerns. Erie County recently rebuilt access from its side of the creek to the Bear Ridge Road Bridge.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.