Niagara County to review awkward Pendleton intersection
Bear Ridge

This map highlights the ramp from Tonawanda Creek Road to Bear Ridge Road in Pendleton that could be considered for a redesign in a Niagara County traffic study announced April 16.

The Niagara County Public Works Department will carry out a traffic safety review of the intersection of Bear Ridge and Tonawanda Creek roads, said Niagara County Legislator Anthony J. Nemi and Pendleton Supervisor Joel Maerten.

The focal point will be a ramp from Tonawanda Creek onto Bear Ridge, where northbound drivers must stop and peer over their right shoulder at a sharp angle. They risk crossing the path of oncoming traffic – often at high speed – over a bridge from Erie County.

“The county has heard from Town of Pendleton leaders, motorists and nearby residents about safety concerns at this intersection, which are most likely exacerbated by the increased volume of traffic on Bear Ridge from population growth in this area,” Nemi said.

Several years ago, Niagara County redesigned the ramp from Tonawanda Creek Road to the east side of Bear Ridge, addressing safety concerns. Erie County recently rebuilt access from its side of the creek to the Bear Ridge Road Bridge.

