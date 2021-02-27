 Skip to main content
Niagara County to move vaccination clinics to North Tonawanda
Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration voted to recommend the agency grant emergency use authorization to Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine.

The Niagara County Health Department announced Friday it will move its Covid-19 vaccination clinics to the Gratwick Fire Company in North Tonawanda in the second week of March.

The clinics began in Lockport, first at the Transit Drive-In and later at the Kenan Arena – when vaccine supplies were available from the state.

Friday afternoon, a small batch of appointments were made available on the Niagara County website and disappeared in six minutes, Public Information Director Kevin C. Schuler said.

"We are prepared to be doing as many as 5,000 vaccinations a week if we could only get the supply," Public Health Director Daniel P. Stapleton said.

The move to North Tonawanda means some people who received first doses in Lockport will have to travel to North Tonawanda for their second doses, Schuler said.

