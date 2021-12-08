Niagara County to create 60-acre industrial park in Cambria

Niagara County plans to turn a vacant 60-acre parcel on Junction Road in Cambria into an industrial park.

The County Legislature appropriated $500,000 in federal pandemic stimulus money Tuesday, in part for an engineering study.

It will determine the cost of turning the parcel into a shovel-ready site and create a master plan for the industrial park, Deputy Economic Development Commissioner Andrea Klyczek said.

The county bought the land for $180,000 in 2008 as the site for a new public works facility, but that never has been built.

Some of the $500,000 also will be used for environmental investigations of potentially contaminated and tax-delinquent parcels, to see which can be foreclosed upon, opened to development or both.

The Legislature also voted to back Niagara County Community College's state funding request for half the cost of $500,000 worth of planned improvements at the Student Hub on the Sanborn campus, with new LED lighting, ceiling replacements and new activity and conference rooms. The NCCC Foundation will pay the other $250,000.

