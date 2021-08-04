Niagara County to cover closed landfills with solar panels

The three adjoining landfills on the Lockport Bypass belong to the county Refuse Disposal District. Two are within the City of Lockport's borders. The third, the construction and demolition landfill, lies within the Town of Lockport.

Thus, both municipalities will need to approve the installation of solar panels on the sites, Timm said.

The landfills cover about 42 acres. The deal allows BQ Energy to lease up to 38 acres for 25 years, but Timm said she expects about 36 acres will be used.

The company will begin by paying the county $1,375 per year for each acre, a price that will rise 2% a year.

The deal also gives the county an option to buy 20% of the electricity generated at the landfills, or about 2.5 million kilowatt-hours, Timm said. That would be enough to power about 2,800 homes for a month, but the county would use it in government buildings.

That would save the county about $15,000 a year on the fees it pays to New York Electric & Gas Corp. to transmit the power the county receives from the Niagara Power Project.

Timm said with less Niagara Project power being used in county facilities, more would be available for the county's Empower Niagara program, which allots it to local businesses as a development incentive.