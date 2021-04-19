Niagara County, swamped by outsiders, restricts DMV walk-ins to county residents

Niagara County announced Monday that walk-in availability at its three motor vehicle offices will be restricted to Niagara County residents only, after last week's debut "didn’t go particularly well," County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski said.

"The number of people coming from communities that are two and three hours away to process multiple transactions is something we did not anticipate. It created long lines and long wait times," Jastrzemski said.

It didn't help that many walk-in customers had complicated transactions, not simple license or registration renewals.

“With the vast majority of other counties in New York State only doing appointments, we appeared to become the clearinghouse for people all across upstate New York. That can’t continue," Jastrzemski said. The lines made Covid-19-related social distancing impossible.

Now staff will turn away outsiders, and if the crowds are still too large, the county will abandon the walk-ins altogether, Jastrzemski said.

The openings are Tuesday in North Tonawanda, Wednesday in Niagara Falls and Thursday in Lockport.

