Niagara County survey could alter rural bus system
Niagara County's Rural Transportation Program, which has existed since the early 1990s but which Public Works Commissioner Garret A. Meal called "underutilized," is the subject of a new online survey.

The county wants to evaluate the current system, find out about potential riders' needs and consider possible new routes.

The buses, which charge a $2 fare, run weekdays on four routes in the county.

Route 1 runs from North Tonawanda to Niagara Falls and then to Lockport. Route 2 connects Lockport and Middleport. Route 3 runs from Wilson to Olcott and then to Lockport. Route 4 connects Ransomville, Youngstown and Lewiston. Several routes serve Niagara County Community College.

For $4 with one day's advance notice, a bus will go up to three-quarters of a mile off the specified route to help a person who can't make to the regular bus stop.

The timetable and the survey are available through the county website.

