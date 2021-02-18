 Skip to main content
Niagara County shows Covid-19 progress, but health chief is wary
Niagara County shows Covid-19 progress, but health chief is wary

Cars line up for Covid-19 testing in Niagara County.

 John Hickey

Niagara County's Covid-19 caseload is dropping fast as vaccinations against the virus continue to increase.

The county had reported 2,525 active cases on its worst day, which was Jan. 21. But Thursday, the figure was 438, a drop of 83% in four weeks.

Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton said only 12 of those patients are in hospitals– the county's all-time hospitalization high was 44 – and only 15 of the active cases are in nursing homes.

Stapleton isn't declaring victory. "It could change tomorrow," he said.

On the vaccination front, state figures show 23,830 Niagara County residents have received at least one vaccine dose as of Thursday, which is 11.3% of the county's estimated population. The number of Niagara residents who have received two doses was 11,113, or 5.3% of the population.

Daniel Stapleton headshot 2020

Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton

The county increased that number by 1,204 Wednesday at a second-dose clinic at Lockport's Kenan Arena, Stapleton said. Another 850 people were scheduled for second doses there Thursday.

However, vaccine delivery delays connected to this week's winter storms have stymied the county's hopes to organize another first-dose clinic for the time being, Stapleton said.

In Erie County as of Thursday, 60,360 people, or 6.6% of the population, have received two doses of the vaccine, and 117,156, or 12.7%, have received at least one dose, according to state figures.

Although the news is mostly good in Niagara, Stapleton said he was concerned about deaths. The county has reported 41 Covid-19 deaths this month, for an all-time total of 273.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

