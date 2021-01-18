Niagara County sheriff's reform plan calls for more training, minority recruiting

"The whole idea is to get out into the community. Not specific to just recruiting minorities for the workforce, but community outreach is up at the top of the list," Filicetti said.

The plan calls for six targeted community outreach events per year, and the department may adopt the community liaison model used by the Niagara Falls and Lockport police departments.

"Sometimes people are apprehensive to talk to us as cops," Filicetti said. "A community liaison model could be helpful if we have somebody that people are more comfortable with."

The plan calls for further training in de-escalation and crisis intervention, so everyone on the professional staff receives that training every year.

"We already have staff members here that are trained in this, but we're setting a measurable objective to stay on track with that to make sure we're getting more people trained, especially on the road patrol. Most of the correctional staff is already trained in it," the sheriff said.

The same goes for anti-bias training, which began in 2020.

On the subject of dealing with individuals with mental health problems, Filicetti said patrols have been able for several years to call on the county's mobile mental health crisis team.